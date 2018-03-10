Mollie Jepsen captures Canada's 1st Paralympic medal in Pyeongchang
Alpine skier earns bronze in women's downhill standing event
Canada captured its first medal on the opening day of competition at the 2018 Paralympic Games on Saturday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Mollie Jepsen of Whistler, B.C., took bronze in the women's downhill standing event in a time of one minute, 34.60 seconds behind France's Marie Bochet and Germany's Andrea Rothfuss.
Say hello to the 1st medallists of the 2018 Paralympics, including Canada's Mollie Jepsen with the bronze in alpine downhill skiing 🥉<a href="https://t.co/yNsFOTKWjE">https://t.co/yNsFOTKWjE</a> <a href="https://t.co/09qZxzlmdm">pic.twitter.com/09qZxzlmdm</a>—@cbcsports
Calgary's Alana Ramsay was fourth, while Toronto's Erin Latimer and Mel Pemble of Victoria B.C., finished sixth and ninth, respectively. Montreal's Frederique Turgeon did not finish after falling.
