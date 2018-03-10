Mollie Jepsen captures Canada's 1st Paralympic medal in Pyeongchang

Skip to Main Content
Mollie Jepsen of Whistler, B.C., took bronze in the women's downhill standing event in a time of one minute, 34.60 seconds behind France's Marie Bochet and Germany's Andrea Rothfuss.

Canada's Mollie Jepsen raced to bronze in the women's downhill standing event in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Twitter/@Sports_Andy)
Canada captured its first medal on the opening day of competition at the 2018 Paralympic Games on Saturday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Mollie Jepsen of Whistler, B.C., took bronze in the women's downhill standing event in a time of one minute, 34.60 seconds behind France's Marie Bochet and Germany's Andrea Rothfuss. 

Calgary's Alana Ramsay was fourth, while Toronto's Erin Latimer and Mel Pemble of Victoria B.C., finished sixth and ninth, respectively. Montreal's Frederique Turgeon did not finish after falling. 

