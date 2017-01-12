The Canadian para-alpine team had a banner start to the New Year, capturing five medals in World Cup downhill races on Thursday in Austria, including three gold.

Mac Marcoux of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., led the way winning both downhill races with his guide, Jack Leitch — the two races were done on the same day because of forecasted snow.

The 20-year-old also won last year's Crystal Globe.

"With a wind delay and lower start for the first run, we were challenged with wind gusts and tight racing," said Marcoux. "We were fortunate enough to squeeze out our first downhill win of the season."

Canada's third gold came via Calgary's Alana Ramsey, who won the second downhill event in the women's standing category after finishing fourth in the day's opening race.

Calgary's Kurt Oatway found the podium twice, taking home bronze in the first race and improving to silver in the second of the men's sitting.

"Two downhills in one day is always a bit much, especially with constantly changing weather," said Oatway. "My two runs were far from perfect which leaves me ready for more with the upcoming downhills."