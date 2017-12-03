Brad Bowden scored a hat trick as Canada defeated shorthanded Italy 8-0 on Sunday to open the World Sledge Hockey Challenge.

Billy Bridges, Greg Westlake, Adam Dixon, Liam Hickey and Bryan Sholomicki supplied the rest of the offence for the Canadians.

The Italians managed just two shots on both Corbin Watson and Dominic Larocque, who split the shutout.

Santino Stillitano made 26 saves for Italy, which was playing with just eight skaters and two goaltenders due to missed flights and equipment.

"The Italian goaltender played outstanding and he kept the score close for over half the game, but our guys didn't show any frustration, they just stuck to the plan," Canada coach Ken Babey said.

"Overall, I really liked how the boys were unselfish, stuck within the structure of the game and didn't try to do things on their own. The guys have a really strong focus of having a chance at a gold medal here, so the next game is a stepping stone in that process."