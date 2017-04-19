Tyler McGregor scored a hat trick as Canada routed Germany 9-0 on Wednesday to advance to the gold-medal game at the para ice hockey world championships in South Korea.
Adam Dixon added a goal and two assists for the Canadians (5-1-0), who play for gold on Thursday against the United States (CBCSports.ca, 6 a.m. ET).
Dominic Cozzolino and Corbyn Smith both struck twice with Bryan Sholomicki rounding out the attack.
Dominic Larocque stopped two shots for the shutout while Klaus Brzoska turned away 36-of-45 shots for Germany (0-5-1).
Canada was coming off a 2-1 loss to the United States (5-0) in its last game.
The sport's name was recently changed from sledge hockey to para ice hockey.
