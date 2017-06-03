Wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos continued his strong start to the season on Saturday at the Nottwil Grand Prix Para athletics competition in Switzerland where he notched his fifth world record in a span of 10 days.
The 37-year-old's latest accomplishment was shaving nearly three seconds off the previous world record in the T53-54 1,500-metre with a time of two minutes, 51.84 seconds.
"It's great – I had no idea coming in to this weekend that I would be anywhere near this kind of shape, it's just completely unexpected and I couldn't be happier about it," Lakotos said after the race.
Canadian @BrentLak notched up his fifth world record in 10 days with a phenomenal performance in the men’s 1,500m T53/54! Huge Congrats! https://t.co/M3postVVI7—
@CDNParalympics
The Dorval, Que., native set a new mark in the 100 twice last weekend in Arbon, Switzerland, as well as new records in the 200 and 800 events.
He's UNSTOPPABLE! 🙌—
@ParaAthletics
Swiss rewards for @BrentLak after shaving nearly three seconds off the 1500m world record (2:51.84)! #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/t4FFxApVcV
On Friday, Lakatos also added two gold medals to his haul for the season with victories in the 200 and 800. He nearly eclipsed his own world record in the 200 as he came within 0.28 seconds of his 25.04 mark.
This has been a crazy week. Thanks to @ParaAthletics, #Nottwill and all the organizers/volunteers/officials. Massive thx to @kennyvanweeghel https://t.co/noQWaoCErl—
@BrentLak
Earlier Saturday, Lakatos also won the 100 race with a time of 14.34, while his world record in the category is 14:10.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.