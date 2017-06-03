Wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos continued his strong start to the season on Saturday at the Nottwil Grand Prix Para athletics competition in Switzerland where he notched his fifth world record in a span of 10 days.

The 37-year-old's latest accomplishment was shaving nearly three seconds off the previous world record in the T53-54 1,500-metre with a time of two minutes, 51.84 seconds.

"It's great – I had no idea coming in to this weekend that I would be anywhere near this kind of shape, it's just completely unexpected and I couldn't be happier about it," Lakotos said after the race.

Canadian @BrentLak notched up his fifth world record in 10 days with a phenomenal performance in the men’s 1,500m T53/54! Huge Congrats! https://t.co/M3postVVI7 — @CDNParalympics

The Dorval, Que., native set a new mark in the 100 twice last weekend in Arbon, Switzerland, as well as new records in the 200 and 800 events.

Swiss rewards for @BrentLak after shaving nearly three seconds off the 1500m world record (2:51.84)! #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/t4FFxApVcV — @ParaAthletics

On Friday, Lakatos also added two gold medals to his haul for the season with victories in the 200 and 800. He nearly eclipsed his own world record in the 200 as he came within 0.28 seconds of his 25.04 mark.

This has been a crazy week. Thanks to @ParaAthletics, #Nottwill and all the organizers/volunteers/officials. Massive thx to @kennyvanweeghel https://t.co/noQWaoCErl — @BrentLak

Earlier Saturday, Lakatos also won the 100 race with a time of 14.34, while his world record in the category is 14:10.