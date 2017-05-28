Canadian wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos broke the world record in the 100-metre event twice in a span of three days at the Daniela Jutzeler para-athletics in Arbon, Switzerland.
But, the Dorval, Que., native wasn't done there as he also established a new mark in the 800m.
On Thursday Lakatos, the gold medallist in the 100 at the Rio Paralympics, posted a time of 14.15 seconds to best his three-year-old world record of 14.17.
After another beautiful morning in Switzerland I am getting closer and closer to the magical 14.00s mark. 14.10 today in another PB/WR!! :)—
@BrentLak
Then on Saturday, in the second round of competition, the 36-year-old established a new mark of 14.10.
In the 800m, Lakatos now holds the record with a time of 1:31.9.
I am over the moon!! A third WR. 1:31.9 800m. I dont believe it! 😊—
@BrentLak
Lakatos also won gold Thursday in the T53 200 and 400, including a personal best of 47.49 seconds in the latter.
