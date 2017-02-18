Canada's Mark Arendz won his second gold medal at the para-nordic world ski championships on Saturday in Finsterau, Germany.

The 26-year-old native of Hartsville, P.E.I., had a perfect day in the men's 7.5-kilometre standing men's biathlon race where he shot clean and posted a golden time of 18 minutes, 30 seconds.

"It was a very tight race, which is to be expected in this field," Arendz said in a press release. "It feels amazing to get the gold medal today. I was a little concerned how the body may react to all of the racing, but the legs and body felt amazing.

"I focused on my skiing, being strong and relaxed on course. It suits my style very well."

I can proudly say after today's tight Biathlon Sprint I'm a Double World Champion #Finsterau2017 Thanks goes to all the staff! #rockets4skis — @markarendz

Arendz edged out Ihor Reptyukh from the Ukraine for the gold. Reptyukh finished two seconds back at 18:32.6 (0+0). Benjamin Daviet, of France, missed one shot in his final round at the range, finishing third with a time of 18:57.2.

"The wax techs gave me fantastic skis again today and I'm thrilled I could use them to a full benefit," Arendz, who now has three world championship titles in his career, said. "Once I came to the range I switched a shooter and though it was my best shooting, it was clean. It was a very memorable and special week for me here at World Championships."

The two-time Paralympic medallist took gold in the 12.5 km even earlier at the worlds. He also won the silver in the biathlon distance race, and was part of a historic bronze in the cross-country ski relay.

Derek Zaplotinsky, of Smokey Lake, Alta., was the top Canadian in the men's sit-ski classification, finishing 10th. Collin Cameron, of Sudbury, Ont., was 12th.​