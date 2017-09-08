The International Paralympic Committee has elected Andrew Parsons as president.

The Brazilian replaces Philip Craven, who led the IPC for 16 years.

Parsons gained enough support in the first round of voting to beat three rival candidates in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Parsons secured 84 of the 162 votes to step up from the vice presidency.

Canadian Patrick Jarvis finished fourth after securing 12 votes. China's Haidi Zhang was the closest to beating Parsons with 47 votes, while Dane John Petersson's 19 votes placed him third.