2018 Winter Paralympics begin with opening ceremony

Cross-country star Brian McKeever leads Canada into the opening ceremony of the of the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The festivities begin with a pre-show hosted by Andi Petrillo and 19-time Paralympic medallist Stephanie Dixon. Scott Russell, who is coming off his 14th Olympics, will be reporting on location. A prime-time broadcast will also re-air on CBC at 8 p.m. ET.

CBC and Radio-Canada will offer more than 600 hours of coverage of the Games, where Canada's 55 athletes will go for gold.

Broadcasts, which run March 9 to 18, will be available daily on CBC and Radio-Canada with live streams hosted on the CBC Sports app.

An additional 300 hours of live streams, across all six sports — alpine skiing, para ice hockey, cross-country skiing, biathlon, para snowboarding and wheelchair curling — will be available on the CBC site and the CBC Sports app.

Described video will be offered on all of CBC broadcasts and online streams of the same coverage.

Meet McKeever

McKeever owns 10 cross-country golds — along with two silvers and a biathlon bronze — dating back to his Paralympic debut in Salt Lake City in 2002. The 38-year-old from Canmore, Alta., can surpass alpine skier Lana Spreeman as Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian with a podium finish in Pyeongchang.

"It is a privilege to lead these great Canadians into the stadium and it is a responsibility I won't take lightly," McKeever said.

"As athletes we live our lives in four-year chunks and I'm thrilled to be here. To be able to lead Canada into the opening Ceremony is a wonderful thing."

McKeever will lead 54 other Canadian Paralympians — the country's largest-ever Winter Games contingent — into the opening ceremony.

"Brian is one of those athletes we want all of Canada to know who he is and what he has been able to accomplish as a Canadian Paralympian," said Todd Nicholson, Canada's chef de mission.