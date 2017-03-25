Canada's Spencer O'Brien claimed a silver medal at the final World Cup snowboard slopestyle event of the season in Spindleruv, Czech Republic, on Saturday.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand won the event with a top score of 87.32, while O'Brien, of Courtenay, B.C., was second overall with a top run of 81.22.

Germany's Silvia Mittermueller finished third with 73.40.

On the men's side, Canadian Antoine Truchon finished off the podium in fifth place with a top run of 81.58.

Chris Corning of the U.S. finished first with 92.34.

Fridtjof Tischendorf took second with 87.20 and Jamie Nicholls of Great Britain was third with 86.40.

Overall leader Redmond Gerard of the U.S. finished seventh to claim the World Cup slopestyle title.