Canada started off day 2 of the Winter X Games with a pair of medals in the debut of snow bikecross — a racing competition involving modified dirt bikes which a feature a ski in place of the front wheel and a snowmobile track instead of a rear wheel.

Brock Hoyer of Williams Lake, B.C. won gold in the inaugural event with a time of 14 minutes 15 seconds while fellow Canadian Cody Matechuk earned bronze 23 seconds behind.

#XGames Snow BikeCross

Gold – Brock Hoyer 🇨🇦

Silver – Colton Haaker 🇺🇸

Bronze – Cody Matechuk 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/jG7n07jIgO — @XGames

Reagan Sieg of Coldstream, B.C. finished in seventh.

Parrot tops qualifications

​Max Parrot showed why he was the 2014 X Games champion in men's snowboard slopestyle, scoring an 87.00 in his final qualification run to top the field. The 22-year-old from Bromont, Que. finished a disappointing ninth place in last year's competition.

The top qualifier in Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle is Max Parrot! #XGames pic.twitter.com/zKWAGmo5H9 — @XGames

North Bay, Ont.'s Tyler Nicholson wasn't too far from his compatriot, scoring an 84.33 in his first run of qualifications to place third while Ancaster, Ont., native Mikey Ciccarelli placed eighth.

Tyler Nicholson is nice wit’ it! #XGames pic.twitter.com/4iHqQSXx25 — @XGames

All three snowboarders advanced to Sunday's finals, joining fellow Canadians Mark McMorris and Sebastien Toutant who already qualified for Sunday's finals having placed first and second respectively in last year's event.

Waiting on Sunday like - @MaxParrot,@tylerMnicholson,& @mikeyciccarelli all qualify for Sunday's Men's Slopestyle Finals! 📷: @XGames pic.twitter.com/ZJvt3B38Co — @CanadaSnowboard

Canadians on deck

Cassie Sharpe will compete in the women's ski superpipe final while Noah Bowman and Simon d'Artois will compete in the men's final later Friday.

McMorris, Toutant, and Parrot are also fighting for gold in the men's snowboard big air final later Friday.