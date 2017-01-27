Canada started off day 2 of the Winter X Games with a pair of medals in the debut of snow bikecross — a racing competition involving modified dirt bikes which a feature a ski in place of the front wheel and a snowmobile track instead of a rear wheel.
Brock Hoyer of Williams Lake, B.C. won gold in the inaugural event with a time of 14 minutes 15 seconds while fellow Canadian Cody Matechuk earned bronze 23 seconds behind.
Reagan Sieg of Coldstream, B.C. finished in seventh.
Parrot tops qualifications
Max Parrot showed why he was the 2014 X Games champion in men's snowboard slopestyle, scoring an 87.00 in his final qualification run to top the field. The 22-year-old from Bromont, Que. finished a disappointing ninth place in last year's competition.
North Bay, Ont.'s Tyler Nicholson wasn't too far from his compatriot, scoring an 84.33 in his first run of qualifications to place third while Ancaster, Ont., native Mikey Ciccarelli placed eighth.
All three snowboarders advanced to Sunday's finals, joining fellow Canadians Mark McMorris and Sebastien Toutant who already qualified for Sunday's finals having placed first and second respectively in last year's event.
Canadians on deck
Cassie Sharpe will compete in the women's ski superpipe final while Noah Bowman and Simon d'Artois will compete in the men's final later Friday.
McMorris, Toutant, and Parrot are also fighting for gold in the men's snowboard big air final later Friday.
