Kendall Coyne and Megan Bozek each had a goal and an assist and the United States women's hockey team beat Canada 4-2 on Wednesday night in a physical game at the Four Nations Cup.
Cayla Barnes and Alex Carpenter scored to help the Americans won their second game as they try to win this event for a third straight time and eighth overall.
Brianna Decker had two assists, and goalie Maddie Rooney made 20 saves for her second win in two nights.
Rebecca Johnston and Meghan Agosta scored for Canada, which went 1 of 11 on the power play.
This was the third game between the two powers in women's hockey as part of their pre-Olympic exhibition tour this fall. The Americans took the first game 5-2 in Quebec City, and Barnes was in the stands watching when Canada evened it up with a 5-1 win in Boston on Oct. 25.
