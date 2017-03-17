USA Hockey says it is contacting representatives of the women's team that threatened to boycott the upcoming world championships over a wage dispute it claims could cost up to $8 million US a year.
Executive director Dave Ogrean says the organization remains committed to having the players selected for the tournament play in it when it begins March 31 in Plymouth, Mich. The United States is the defending champion and has won six of the past eight International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championship gold medals.
Players announced Wednesday they wouldn't play in the world championships unless significant progress was made toward a labour deal. As of 6 p.m. ET Friday, a half-hour after USA Hockey's update, players lawyer John Langel said he had not yet been contacted.
Players let a Thursday deadline to commit to playing pass without changing their minds.
In an update posted to its website Friday afternoon, USA Hockey says players' demands would exceed $8 million US total in an Olympic year and $5.7 million in a non-Olympic year, at a rate of $237,000 per player for winning gold at the Olympics and $149,00 per in non-Olympic years.
Standout forward Hilary Knight tweeted, "Lol" — meaning laughing out loud — in response to USA Hockey's update. USA Hockey did not specify how much money was coming from the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Lol.—
@Hilary_Knight
In its update, the organization wrote: "From the outset, USA Hockey has been clear it will not employ players; however, that does not mean USA Hockey is opposed to a yearly agreement which outlines allocation of direct athlete support and other training resources that USA Hockey is willing to provide to players."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.