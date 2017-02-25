Click on the video player above to watch live action from the world sprint speed skating championships in Calgary.

The action begins with the men's and ladies' 500-metre events, followed by the 1000m.

Coverage resumes on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET with men's and ladies' 500-metre events, followed by the 1000m.

Canada's Vincent De Haitre, Laurence Dubreuil, William Dutton, Heather McLean and Marsha Hudey will all be in competition.