Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET to watch live action from the world single distances speed skating championships in Gangneung, South Korea.
Competition features the men's and women's 1000-metre, women's 5000m and men's 10,000m events.
Canada will be well represented at the test event for the 2018 Olympic Games – Ivanie Blondon, Ted-Jan Bloeman and Denny Morrison will all be in competition this weekend.
The event continues on Sunday at 4 a.m. ET with the 1500m and mass start events.
You can catch more coverage of the event on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show highlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
