Olympic silver medalist Jan Smeekens of the Netherlands won the 500-metre title at the world single distance speed skating championships on the 2018 Olympic track on Friday
Smeekens clocked a time of 34.58 seconds in Pyeongchang, South Korea to finish 0.08 seconds ahead of Nico Ihle of Germany. Ruslan Murashov of Russia was third in 34.76.
Canada's Laurent Dubreuil finished ninth, while Alex Boisvert-Lacroix and William Dutton were 13th and 15th, respectively.
Kodaira takes women's 500
Nao Kodaira of Japan took the women's 500 title in 37.13, 0.35 seconds ahead of Lee Sang-hwa of South Korea. Yu Jing of China was third in 37.57.
Canada's Heather McLean and Marsha Hudey finished fifth and sixth, respectively, while Kaylin Irvine was 19th.
Dutch dominate team pursuits
Canada missed the podium by just 0.08 seconds in the men's team pursuit, finishing fourth.
The Netherlands won with a time of 3:40.66, beating New Zealand by 0.42 seconds, Norway by 0.94 and Canada by 1.02.
The Dutch also won the women's team pursuit, clocking in at 2:55.85, 0.65 seconds ahead of Japan. Russia was third in 3:00.51. The Canadian team failed to finish.
On the opening day of the single distance worlds on Thursday, Canada's Ivanie Blondin finished fourth in the women's 3,000 and Ted-Jan Bloemen was fifth in the men's 5,000.
Eight races still remain at the meet, which run through Sunday.
