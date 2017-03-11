Click on the video player above to watch live action from the short track speed skating world championships in Rotterdam.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET with the men's and ladies 1500 and 500 metre competitions.
Marianne St-Gelais leads the Canadian women's contingent, with Kim Boutin and Marie-Eve Drolet also in action.
On the men's side, Charles Hamelin will look for his first world championship at this event, while teammates Samuel Girard and Charle Cournoyer round out the Canadian content.
Sunday's action begins at 9:30 a.m. ET and will feature 1000m, 3000m and 5000m and 3000m relays.
