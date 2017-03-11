Canadian Marianne St-Gelais earned two silver medals and is in good position to clain the overall world title after the first day of competition at the world short track championship in the Netherlands on Saturday.

St-Gelais, who racked up two gold medals earlier this season in Germany, posted a time of two minutes, 34.837 seconds and finished behind Britain's Elise Christie (2:36.558) in the women's 1500-metre final.

Shim Suk-hee of South Korea was third in 2:27.339.

To earn the upset victory, Christie had to move a lapped opponent out of the way on the final corner and pushed her skate first across the line ahead of St-Gelais.

"I never expected to win the 1500," Christie said, capping an injury-hit season with gold. After seven medals at world championships, the 26-year-old claimed her first top finish. Victory was all the more remarkable since she suffered a concussion earlier in the season.

Later Saturday, St-Gelais also placed second in the 500m, behind Fan Kexin of China. Kim Ji-Yoo of South Korea was third.

Those two performances give St-Gelais 42 points in the overall classification, tied with Elise Christe at the top of the leaderboard.

Girard earns silver, sits 3rd overall

On the men's side, Canada's Samuel Girard also earned a second-place finish in the 1500m with a time of 2:15.240. South Korea's Sin Da-woon crossed the line first in 2:16.919 and was joined on the podium by teammate Seo Yi-Ra, who finished third (2:16.366).

Girard has 29 points in the classification, trailing Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands (39) and da Woon Sin of South Korea (34).