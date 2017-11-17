Canada's Marsha Hudey skated to her first individual medal of the World Cup long track speed skating season on Friday in Stavanger, Norway.
The White City, Sask., native finished second in the women's 500-metre event with a time of 37.87 seconds, a time bested only by Japan's Nao Kodaira who took gold with a time of 37.08.
Canadian Heather McLean finished in eighth place with a time of 38.16.
On the men's side, Gilmore Junio was the top Canadian in the 500, finishing sixth.
CBC Sports will live stream all events this weekend, continuing on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET with action in both the men's and women's 500 and 1500 distances.
