Some of the best speed skaters in the world will be in action this weekend in Stavanger, Norway.

Click on the video player above on Friday at 9:20 a.m. ET to watch action from the men's and women's 500m and 1000m events.

Coverage resumes on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET with action in both the men's and women's 500 and 1500 distances.

Return on Sunday at 7:45 a.m. ET for the conclusion of competition, with medals to be awarded in women's 5000, men's 10,000 and team sprint events.