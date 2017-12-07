Some of the best speed skaters in the world will be in action this weekend in Salt Lake City.
Click on the video player above at 2:30 p.m. ET Friday to watch the men's and women's 500, plus the team pursuit event.
Action continues on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET with the men's and women's 500, 1,500 and mass start events.
The competition concludes on Sunday with the men's and women's 1,000 as well as the women's 3,000 and men's 5,000.
