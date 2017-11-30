Some of the best speed skaters in the world will be in action this weekend in Calgary.

Click on the video player above on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET to watch the women's 3,000, men's 5,000 and team sprint events.

Coverage continues on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET with the men's and women's 1,000, as well as the team pursuit competition.

Action wraps up on Sunday with the men's and women's 500, plus the 1,500 and mass start.

