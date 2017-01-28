Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen won the gold medal in the 5,000-metre race on Saturday at an ISU World Cup long track speedskating stop in Berlin.

The Calgary-based skater finished in a time of six minutes, 15.84 seconds, ahead of Peter Michael of New Zealand and Jorrit Bersma of the Netherlands.

Bloemen holds the world record in the 10,000m discipline, but Saturday's gold was his first-career World Cup win in the 5,000.