Three-time Olympic gold medallist Charles Hamelin will lead a veteran Canadian short track speed skating team to the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Hamelin is one of 10 athletes and two coaches provisionally selected to Canada's team, the Canadian Olympic Committee and Speed Skating Canada announced in a joint release Wednesday.

Hamelin, who has also won 10 world championship gold medals over his decorated career, topped the podium in the men's 500 metres and helped Canada win the men's 5,000-metre relay at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

The native of Sainte-Julie, Que., finished first in the 1,500 metres four years later in Sochi, Russia.

The other nine athletes selected to the team are: Kim Boutin (Sherbrooke, Que.); Kasandra Bradette (Saint-Felicien, Que.); Charle Cournoyer (Boucherville, Que.); Pascal Dion (Montreal); Samuel Girard (Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que.); Francois Hamelin (Sainte-Julie, Que.); Jamie Macdonald (Fort St. James, B.C.); Valerie Maltais (La Baie, Que.); and Marianne St-Gelais (Saint-Felicien).

Skaters were selected following the 2018 short track team selections held Aug. 12-20 in Montreal.

"It will be an honour for me not only to represent Canada at my first Olympic Games, but also to compete alongside veterans like Charles Hamelin and Marianne St-Gelais," Girard said. "They will definitely be an inspiration for me heading to Pyeongchang, where I hope to prove that the next generation of skaters are ready to take the torch and replicate performances from the 2018 short track team selections."

Frederic Blackburn (Saguenay, Que.) and Derrick Campbell (Cambridge, Ont.) were named head coaches of the women's and men's teams, respectively.

Canada has won 28 short-track speedskating medals since its official debut at the 1992 Albertville Games.