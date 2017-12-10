Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen set a new world record in the men's 5,000-metre at the speed skating World Cup on Sunday in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The 31-year-old from Calgary raced to gold in 6 minutes and 1.86 seconds.
🌎🏆🇺🇸 World Record!!! @TedJan wins 5000m in 6:01.86—
@ISU_Speed
Results: https://t.co/Qt9OkjWwCT pic.twitter.com/7UzQfXfrd4
The previous record of 6:03.32 was set by the Netherland's Sven Kramer just over 10 years ago on Nov. 17, 2007 in Calgary.
Germany's Patrick Beckert took silver in 6:07.02, while his teammate Moritz Geisreiter rounded out the podium in 6:07.31.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.