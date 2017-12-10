Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen set a new world record in the men's 5,000-metre at the speed skating World Cup on Sunday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 31-year-old from Calgary raced to gold in 6 minutes and 1.86 seconds.

The previous record of 6:03.32 was set by the Netherland's Sven Kramer just over 10 years ago on Nov. 17, 2007 in Calgary.

Germany's Patrick Beckert took silver in 6:07.02, while his teammate Moritz Geisreiter rounded out the podium in 6:07.31.