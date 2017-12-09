Russia's Denis Yuskov broke the men's 1,500-metre world record Saturday in the World Cup speed skating event at the Utah Olympic Oval.

Yuskov finished in 1 minute, 41.02 seconds to break the mark of 1:41.04 set by American Shani Davis on the same ice in a World Cup race on Dec 11, 2009. Dutchman Koen Verweij was second in 1:41.63, and countryman Thomas Krol was third.

Japan's Miho Takagi won the women's 1,500 in 1:51.49. Marrit Leenstra of the Netherlands was second in 1:52.31, and Russia's Yekaterina Shikhova finished third. Brittany Bowe, the lone U.S. skater competing, was 13th.

Japan's Nao Kodaira won the women's 500 for the second time in two days. Kodaira finished in 36.54. South Korea's Sang-Hwa Lee was second to Kodaira again, finishing in 36.79. Japan's Arisa Go was third.

Russia's Ruslan Murashov finished in 34.02 to win the men's 500. Dutchman Kai Verbij was second at 34.13, followed by countryman Dai Dai Ntab.

South Korea's Seung-Hoon Lee won the men's mass start at 7:58.22. Switzerland's Livio Wenger was second. Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida took the women's race in 8:53.49. China's Dan Guo was second.

Canadian results

​In the women's 500, Heather McLean was Canada's top finisher in ninth place, 0.96 seconds off the lead pace. Alex Boisvert-Lacroix finished fifth in the men's 500, only 0.19 back.

In both 1,500 events, Kali Christ was the top Canadian finisher in the women's in sixth, and Denny Morrison in the men's was fifth.

Canada also scored a sixth-place finish in the women's mass start, with Ivanie Blondin clocking in at 9:00.89.

In the men's event, Olivier Jean was the highest-placing Canadian, ranking eighth at 8.00.10.