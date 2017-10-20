Ted-Jan Bloemen and Isabelle Weidemann got off to fast starts as Canada's long track World Cup trials got underway Thursday in Calgary.

Bloemen, 31, won the men's 5,000-metre race with a time of 6:17.35.

"It was a tough race today," said Bloemen, the Calgary native who is prequalified for this distance at this fall's World Cups after finishing fourth at last season's World Single Distance Championships. "I feel like in the last couple pairs, the ice deteriorated a little. It's the first time we had to cope with that this season."

"But near the end of the race, I started figuring out how to cope with the ice, by changing my strides a little bit, and I was able to finish on a high. I think we're on the right track," said Bloemen.

Ben Donnelly, 21, of Oshawa, Ont., finished second in the race with a personal best of 6:21.71.

Sherbrooke, Que., native Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu, 25, followed up Bloemen in third place after finishing in 6:22.73.

The criteria to qualify for the Fall World Cups in the 5,000 metres include a time standard of 6:28.71 which was met by the top five men in Thursday's event. With three quota spots at the World Cups awarded to Canada, only the top three finishers in this distance on Thursday provisionally qualified for a spot on the team.

But as the hosts of the third World Cup this fall, Canada is given five spots at that competition, meaning fourth-place finisher Jordan Belchos of Toronto (6:23.84) and fifth-place finisher Denny Morrison of Fort St John, B.C. (6:24.33) could be in line to race this distance on home soil.

Weidemann consistent

On the women's side, Weidemann, 22, took home top honours in the 3000-metre race with a time of 4:03.87.

Behind her was Ottawa native Ivanie Blondin, 27, clocking in at 4:06.27. In third place was Brianne Tutt, 25, of Airdrie, Alta., with a time of 4:08.42 — a personal best.

"My goal today was to be consistent and skate super flat lap times. I think my race reflected that," said Weidemann. "I tried to execute all of my technical cues that I have been working on in practice."

To be eligible for a spot at the Fall World Cups in the women's 3000m, skaters must meet Canadian-team imposed time standard of 4:10.73, while there are four quota positions allotted to Canada.

The top five women in Thursday's race met this criteria, including Josie Morrison of Kamloops, B.C., with a fourth place finish in a time of 4:08.53 and Keri Morrison of Burlington, ON, in fifth with a time of 4:10.57.

For the Calgary World Cup, Canada is given five allotments in this distance, with Keri Morrison being eligible for the fifth spot.