Canadian speed skater Marie-Ève Drolet, a two-time Olympic medallist in short track, has decided to return to parenting full-time.

The 35-year-old returned to the international scene last year after giving birth to her first child in January 2015.

"We each experience and challenge I've gone through during my career," the native of Saguenay, Que., said in a statement released by Speed Skating Canada, "my goal was always to prove that nothing is impossible and to try not to listen to the people who said otherwise.

"But now the time has come to retire from the sport for good."

Drolet has chosen her family life over athletics, noting speed skating has changed in recent years along with her priorities on a personal level and her ability to adapt to those realities.

'Taking part in the Sochi Olympics and winning a medal in the relay ... has been my reward for all the efforts and sacrifices I made.' — Retiring Canadian short-track speed skater Marie-Eve Drolet

"As a mother now, I'm sure I will be proud and will not regret having made the choice to fully take care of my family," she said.

Drolet first retired after helping Canada win a relay bronze medal at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and returned in time for the Olympic trials ahead of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.

She leaves the sport with 36 international medals at the senior level, an Olympic silver from 2014 in Sochi, Russia, six from short-track worlds, 26 on the World Cup circuit and two world championship medals.

"Taking part in the Sochi Olympics and winning a medal in the relay … has been my reward for all the efforts and sacrifices I made," Drolet said. "I would like to thank my spouse Corey because, without him, none of this would have materialized."

In the late 1990s, Drolet won 10 medals over four world junior championships and was named female athlete of the year in short track by Speed Skating Canada in 1999, 2000 and 2001.

"I would like to congratulate Marie-Ève Drolet not only for her career, but also for her resilience," said Speed Skating Canada president Cathy Priestner Allinger. "The successful returns to competition that Marie-Ève has made over her career … are phenomenal and will stay in the memories of Canadians."