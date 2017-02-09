Canadian Ivanie Blondin just missed winning a bronze medal at the world single distance speed skating championships in Gangneung, South Korea. (Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press)

Canadian long-track speed skater Ivanie Blondin just missed the podium at the ISU world single distance championships Thursday in Gangneung, Korea, settling for a fourth-place finish in the women's 3,000 metres.

Ireen Wust of the Netherlands won gold in three minutes 59.05 seconds. Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic took the silver in 3:59.65 and Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands won bronze in 4:01.99. Blondin, from Ottawa, was next in 4:02.45.

"I made one mistake and I think that's what cost me a medal today," said Blondin. "Still, I finished fourth and that's the best result I've had in an individual event apart from the mass start at the world single distance championships. I'm really happy with it. There were mistakes but I'd rather make them now than at the Olympic Games.

"It's unfortunate for sure. I would have loved to bring home a medal this year in the 3,000, but at the same time there is a positive in the fact that I finished fourth."

Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann was ninth.

In the men's 5,000 metres, Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen was the top Canadian in fifth place.