Canadian long-track speed skater Ivanie Blondin just missed the podium at the ISU world single distance championships Thursday in Gangneung, Korea, settling for a fourth-place finish in the women's 3,000 metres.
Ireen Wust of the Netherlands won gold in three minutes 59.05 seconds. Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic took the silver in 3:59.65 and Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands won bronze in 4:01.99. Blondin, from Ottawa, was next in 4:02.45.
"I made one mistake and I think that's what cost me a medal today," said Blondin. "Still, I finished fourth and that's the best result I've had in an individual event apart from the mass start at the world single distance championships. I'm really happy with it. There were mistakes but I'd rather make them now than at the Olympic Games.
"It's unfortunate for sure. I would have loved to bring home a medal this year in the 3,000, but at the same time there is a positive in the fact that I finished fourth."
Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann was ninth.
In the men's 5,000 metres, Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen was the top Canadian in fifth place.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.