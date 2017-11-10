The Canadian quartet of Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann, Keri Morrison, and Josie Morrison finished third in the team pursuit at the long track speed skating World Cup season opener on Friday in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

Japan finished with a winning time of two minutes 55.77 seconds. The Dutch team was next at 2:59.06, followed by Canada at 3:00.65.

Denny Morrison — who finished fourth in the men's team pursuit along with Jordan Belchos, Ted-Jan Bloemen, and Benjamin Donnelly — was elated to see his wife, Josie, on the podium.

My wife @morrjos is a freakin World Cup medallist!! pic.twitter.com/JPBruKNG10 — @Denny_Morrison

Some of the best speed skaters in the world are in action at this weekend's event.

CBC Sports' coverage continues with the 500-metre, 1000mand mass start events on Saturday at 8 a.m. and concludes on Sunday with the1000, team sprint, 3000, and 5000 disciplines beginning at 8 a.m. ET.