Canada's Francois Hamelin scores a bronze medal in the men's 500-metre event at a World Cup short track speed skating stop in Minsk, Belarus, on Sunday.

Denis Nikisha of Kazakhstan won the race in 41.219 seconds, with countryman Abzal Azhgaliyev taking silver (+0.217) and Hamelin 0.217 seconds behind the leader.

