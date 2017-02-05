Marianne St-Gelais claimed her second gold medal in as many days at the ISU World Cup short track speed skating event in Dresden, Germany on Sunday.

St-Gelais' win in the 500-metre event is her eighth individual medal in five World Cup events this season. Fellow Canadian Jamie MacDonald earned bronze in the same event, 0.254 seconds behind South Korean silver-medallist Kim Ye Jin.

St-Gelais, along with Valerie Maltais, Kasandra Bradette and Kim Boutin, led Canada to a bronze in the women's 3,000 relay.

On the men's side, Charles Hamelin finished just shy of the podium in the men's 500, placing fourth. The men's 5,000 relay team of Hamelin, Charle Cournoyer, Samuel Girard and Pascal Dion finished fifth.