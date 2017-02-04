Canadian skaters took home three gold medals and a bronze at the ISU World Cup short track speed event in Dresden, Germany.
Charles Hamelin and Kim Boutin won gold in the men's and women's 1,500-metre respectively, while Marianne St-Gelais took top spot on the podium in the 1,000. Valerie Malthais earned bronze in the 1,000.
St-Gelais, the 2017 Canadian senior champion, now has a total of seven individual medals in five World Cup stages so far this season. She has another medal opportunity later this weekend in the 500.
