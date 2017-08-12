Following a fall at training Friday afternoon, Canadian short track star Marianne St-Gelais withdrew from the national team selection trials this weekend in Montreal.

St-Gelais, of Saint-Félicien, Que., suffered moderate concussion symptoms and will will not compete at any of the events of the five-day competition.

To be able to take part in the 2018 Olympic Games, St-Gelais will ask for a bye, as stated in Speed Skating Canada's 2018 Short Track Olympic Policies and Procedures.

"It's very disappointing to be unable to take part in the selections for the 2018 Olympic Games," St-Gelais said in a statement. "I was in great shape and at the top of my form going into this competition, and I was ready to qualify through my performances on the ice.

My health is the most important thing and I should not take any chances, so I will follow the protocol and the medical personnel's instructions.

St-Gelais says she will ask for a bye from the national team, citing her performance in the years after the Sochi Games.

"I had my best years after the Sochi Games, as I won my first world championship title and was second in the world overall last season," she said. "I know I belong at the Olympics, so I'm not worried about the fact that the decision lies in the committee's hands. One thing is for sure, I will do everything it takes to get well and I will be back on track for this fall's World Cup stages."

Courtney Sarault from Moncton, N.B., has been added to the group of 16 women who will take part in the competition.