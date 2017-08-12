Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1:50 p.m. ET to watch live as Canada's best speed skaters compete at the national team selection trials in Montreal.
The competition begins with the men's and women's 1500-metre event, followed by the men's and women's 500m.
World and Olympic champion Charles Hamelin will be among skaters looking to secure their spots for the upcoming season.
Coverage continues on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with action in both the men's and women's 1000m and 1500m disciplines.
