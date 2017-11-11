Canada came out hot at the first World Cup long track speed skating event of the season from the Netherlands on Saturday, claiming a gold and silver medal in men's events.

Laurent Dubreuil started by taking gold in the 500-metre event, and Vincent De Haitre followed shortly after with silver in the 1500m.

Dubreuil, from Levis. Que., finished with a time of 34.80 seconds, besting the the Netherlands contingent that finished second through fifth.

Jan Smeekens took second place at just 0.04 behind Dubreil, and Ronald Mulder placed third, 0.05 behind the Canadian.

Canadians also placed 12th and 14th, with Will Dutton timing in at 35.07 and Gilmore Junio at 35.13.

De Haitre on the podium

De Haitre, of Cumberland, Ont. had a successful opening to his World Cup season, winning silver in the 1500. He clocked in with a time of 1:45.87.

He was behind Russian Denis Yuskov who blasted the competition, finishing 1.45 seconds ahead for gold.

Thomas Krol of the Netherlands grabbed bronze at 1:45.92.

In the women's 1500, Ivanie Blondin was Canada's only skater in the final, finishing 13th.

You can continue to watch live action from the long track World Cup on CBCSports.ca through the final day of competition on Sunday.