Canada secured the World Cup title in the men's team sprint at the speed skating World Cup event in Stavanger, Norway, on Sunday.

The second-place finish for the Canadians was enough to lift them to the top of the overall standings with a total of 180 points. Canada's entry in the event consisted of Ted-Jan Bloemen, Vincent De Haitre, Laurent Dubreuil, and Olivier Jean.

The Netherlands won the race with a time of one minute, 20.55 seconds, Canada clocked in at 1:20.91, and Germany's time of 1:21.06 was good for third.

Germany finished second in the overall standings with 130 points and the Netherlands rounds out the top three with 110 points.

Bloemen and De Haitre also won silver in their individual events on Saturday.