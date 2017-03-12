Canada secured the World Cup title in the men's team sprint at the speed skating World Cup event in Stavanger, Norway, on Sunday.
The second-place finish for the Canadians was enough to lift them to the top of the overall standings with a total of 180 points. Canada's entry in the event consisted of Ted-Jan Bloemen, Vincent De Haitre, Laurent Dubreuil, and Olivier Jean.
The Netherlands won the race with a time of one minute, 20.55 seconds, Canada clocked in at 1:20.91, and Germany's time of 1:21.06 was good for third.
Germany finished second in the overall standings with 130 points and the Netherlands rounds out the top three with 110 points.
Bloemen and De Haitre also won silver in their individual events on Saturday.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.