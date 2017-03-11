Canada earned a pair of silver medals at the World Cup long track speed skating event in Stavanger, Norway, on Saturday.

In the men's 5000-metre event, Ted-Jan Bloemen clocked a time of six minutes, 18.46 seconds to finish second, with Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands winning the race in 6:17:74 and Dutchman Erik jan Kooiman taking bronze in 6:19.07.

Vincent De Haitre also earned a trip to the podium by taking silver in the 1000m by posting a time of 1:09.28. Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands was the top finisher with a time of 1:08.76, while German Nico Ihle finished third in 1:09.42.

On the women's side, Marsha Hudey finished fifth in the 500m and Ivanie Blondin was sixth in the 3000m.