Canada stood at the top of the podium after its effort in the men's team sprint and Ted-Jan Bloemen and Ivanie Blondin also added to Canada's medal count at the long track speed skating World Cup season opener in Heerenveen, Netherlands on Sunday.

The trio of Laurent Dubreuil (Levis, Que.), Alexandre St-Jean (Quebec City), and Vincent De Haitre (Cumberland, Ont.) finished with a time of one minute, 19.55 seconds, followed by Norway at 1:20.00 and Russia at 1:20.94.

Earlier, Bloemen, who was born in Leiderdorp, Netherlands, earned silver in the 5000-metre race with a time of 6:14.95 seconds – 2.07 seconds behind Sven Kramer, who won on home soil. Norway's Sverre Lunde Pedersen was third at 6:15.81.

Ted-Jan Bloemen skates to World Cup silver in Heerenveen9:45

Benjamin Donnelly, of Oshawa, Ont., finished 11th.

3's a charm for Ottawa's Blondin

Blondin came away with her second individual medal and third overall at the event, finishing third in the 3000.

Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands posted the fastest time at 4:03.53, followed by Russia's Natalia Voronina at 4:04.00 and Blondin with a time of 4:04.16.

Blondin added to the silver she earned in the mass start on Saturday and also helped Canada take bronze in the team pursuit on Friday.

On Saturday, Dubreuil was also golden with his win in the 500 event, while De Haitre picked up an individual medal by placing second in the 1500.