Alex Boisvert-Lacroix hauled in his second gold medal this month by winning the 500 metres at the long track speed skating World Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday.
The Sherbrooke, Que., native clocked a time of 34.15 seconds for the win, followed by Finlands' Mika Poutala at 34.17 and Ronald Mulder of the Netherlands at 34.22.
Medal 🥇Médaille 500m(1)—
@SSC_PVC
Back-to-back GOLD/OR
🔥Alex Boisvert-Lacroix🔥 pic.twitter.com/MgVT5B2K36
Gilmore Junio and Laurent Dubreuil also competed for Canada, finishing 15th and 16th, respectively.
Boisvert-Lacroix also won last weekend in Calgary.
