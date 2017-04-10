Long-track speed skater Anastasia Bucsis, a two-time Olympian, retired Monday.

The 27-year-old Calgary native competed at both the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games as well as the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

"After a challenging year wrought with a serious knee injury, I've made the very difficult decision to say goodbye to a wonderful 24 years of my life, and retire from long-track speed skating," Bucsis said in a statement.

"I look forward to staying close to my speed skating family, and I wish all of our wonderful Canadian skaters nothing but the best success in the future as I believe our Canadian team is on the verge of once again dominating the world with our talent and dedication."

Bucsis was 34th in the women's 500-metre event in Vancouver, then finished 28th in the event four years later in Russia. She also competed in two world championships, finishing 15th in a 500-metre race in 2012.

That season, Bucsis was also a career-best 15th in a World Cup 500-metre race.

"On and off the ice, Anastasia showed her tenacity and leadership which brought her to two Olympic Games," said Blair Carbert, the president of Speed Skating Canada. "Congratulations again and good luck in your next endeavour!"