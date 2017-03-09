Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the snowboarding world championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain.
Action begins on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET with the slopestyle event where Laurie Blouin and Brooke Voigt highlight the Canadian field.
The halfpipe title will be handed out following competition set for 2 p.m. ET.
Snowboard cross will continue our coverage on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET. Canada's Baptiste Brochu, Kevin Hill, Meryeta Odine and Zoe Bergmann will all be looking to race their way onto the podium.
Coverage continues on Monday with the snowboard cross team event at 7 a.m. ET, parallel giant slalom on Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET and parallel slalom on Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET.
