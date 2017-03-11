Canadians Mark McMorris and Max Parrot finished first and second, respectively in the big air event at the X Games in Oslo, Norway on Saturday.

McMorris scored a total of 85 points for his two best runs, while Parrot was close behind with 84 points.

Mark McMorris is your Men’s Snowboard Big Air gold medalist at #XGames Norway! pic.twitter.com/ZlMdDlUcQr — @XGames

Norway's Torgeir Bergrem was third with 79 points, while Canada's Sebastien Toutant, who earned bronze in the slopestyle event on Friday, also had 79 points and finished fourth.

On the women's side, Canadian Spencer O'Brien finished fifth with 58 points, eight back of winner Silje Norendal of Norway.

American Julia Marino (65 points) was second, while Anna Gasser of Austria (62 points) finished took bronze.