Snowboarder Spencer O'Brien has pulled out of Thursday's Big Air X Games event after spraining her ankle in a collision with a course worker after practice in Aspen, Colo.

"Fortunately it's just a sprained ankle and the worker is ok as well!" O'Brien told CBCSports.ca.

It's not yet known whether the Courtenay, B.C., native will be able to defend her slopestyle gold on Saturday.

It's a setback for O'Brien, who only Wednesday talked about being able to compete without pain.

O'Brien was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis — a chronic autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks one's own body tissues — a few weeks prior the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Since then the 28-year-old has continued to struggle with the disease. However, having won her first X Games gold in slopestyle at last year's event, she once again appears back in top form.

The Big Air event will make its Olympic debut next year in Pyeongchang, South Korea.