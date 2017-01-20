Max Parrot rode a strong third run to the top of an all-Canadian podium at the World Cup snowboard slopestyle event in Laax, Switzerland.
Parrot, one of seven Canadians to qualify for Friday's event, was joined by Mark McMorris and Tyler Nicholson in the top three. The Bromont, Que. native scored a 91.58 on his last run to vault McMorris' 88.96.
Montreal's Sebastien Toutant, who qualified in first for the final, did not compete on Friday. Darcy Sharpe was inactive as well.
In the women's event, Finland's Enni Rukajarvi took top prize, Austria's Anna Gasser was second, and American Jamie Anderson came in third.
The action in Laax continues on Saturday morning with the halfpipe competition, followed later that afternoon by snowboard cross from Solitude, Utah. Both events will be streamed on CBC Sports.
You can catch more slopestyle on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. As well, additional snowboard cross coverage from Solitude will air on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.