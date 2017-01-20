Max Parrot rode a strong third run to the top of an all-Canadian podium at the World Cup snowboard slopestyle event in Laax, Switzerland.

Parrot, one of seven Canadians to qualify for Friday's event, was joined by Mark McMorris and Tyler Nicholson in the top three. The Bromont, Que. native scored a 91.58 on his last run to vault McMorris' 88.96.

Montreal's Sebastien Toutant, who qualified in first for the final, did not compete on Friday. Darcy Sharpe was inactive as well.

In the women's event, Finland's Enni Rukajarvi took top prize, Austria's Anna Gasser was second, and American Jamie Anderson came in third.

The action in Laax continues on Saturday morning with the halfpipe competition, followed later that afternoon by snowboard cross from Solitude, Utah. Both events will be streamed on CBC Sports.

You can catch more slopestyle on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. As well, additional snowboard cross coverage from Solitude will air on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games.