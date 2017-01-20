Click on the video player above on Friday at 6:45 a.m. ET to watch action from the snowboard World Cup slopestyle from Laax, Switzerland.
Canada's Sebastien Toutant, Mark McMorris and Max Parrot enter the final as the top three, with four other Canadians qualifying for Friday's event. McMorris, who won the Laax Open slopestyle event last year and owns an Olympic bronze from Sochi in the discipline, is looking to continue his strong run in his return from injury.
The action in Laax continues on Saturday morning with the halfpipe competition, followed later that afternoon by snowboard cross from Solitude, Utah. Both events will be streamed on CBC Sports.
You can catch more slopestyle on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. As well, additional snowboard cross coverage from Solitude will air on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games.
