Canada's Kevin Hill finished just off the podium in fourth place after a crash in the snowboard cross competition at the World Cup in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday.

Hill, of Vernon, B.C., was in position to win a medal, but was clipped by another competitor who had just landed from a jump towards the end of the race.

Pierre Vaultier of France came away with gold, American Alex Deibold was second, and Australia's Alex Pullin rounded out the podium in third.

On the women's side, Carle Brenneman was the top Canadian with an eighth-place finish.

France also took gold with Charlotte Bankes reaching the top of the podium. Eva Samoka of the Czech Republic was second, while Michela Moioli of Italy took third.