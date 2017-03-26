Canada earned bronze in both the men's and women's team snowboard cross events on the last day of the World Cup final in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Sunday.

Kevin Hill and Chris Robanske represented Canada on the men's side and finished behind Austria and the U.S., respectively.

The duo of Carle Brenneman and Tess Critchlow were joined on the podium in the women's event by Italy, who took gold, and France.

Hill finished just off the podium in fourth place on Saturday after a crash in the snowboard cross competition.

Hill and Robanske also teamed up for bronze at the world championships earlier this month in Spain.