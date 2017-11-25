Canada's Mark McMorris made a triumphant return to World Cup snowboard Big Air on Saturday, scoring gold following a trio of spectacular jumps in Beijing.

McMorris – who suffered a horrific injury in an off-trail crash near Whistler, B.C., in March of 2017 – returned to competition to lead the way at qualifiers on Friday.

He continued that in the finals, never trailing during the event and scoring a combined 187.00 off his best two attempts to take top spot on the podium.

Tiarn Collins of New Zealand (183.75) and Torgeir Bergram of Norway (179.75) took silver and bronze, respectively.

In late March, McMorris, a 2014 Olympic slopestyle bronze medallist and multiple X Games title winner, suffered a fractured jaw, fractured left arm, ruptured spleen, stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung.