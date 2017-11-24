Click on the video player above on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET to watch live action from the snowboard World Cup big air competition in Beijing, China.

Canada's Mark McMorris – who suffered a horrific injury in an off-trail crash near Whistler, B.C., in March of 2017 – returned to competition to lead the way at qualifiers on Friday.

The Regina native scored an 83.00 for his backside triple cork 1440 mute.

In late March, McMorris, a 2014 Olympic slopestyle bronze medallist and multiple X Games title winner, suffered a fractured jaw, fractured left arm, ruptured spleen, stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung.