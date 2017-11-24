Click on the video player above on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET to watch live action from the snowboard World Cup big air competition in Beijing, China.
Canada's Mark McMorris – who suffered a horrific injury in an off-trail crash near Whistler, B.C., in March of 2017 – returned to competition to lead the way at qualifiers on Friday.
The Regina native scored an 83.00 for his backside triple cork 1440 mute.
In late March, McMorris, a 2014 Olympic slopestyle bronze medallist and multiple X Games title winner, suffered a fractured jaw, fractured left arm, ruptured spleen, stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.